Knoxville Area Transit receives national award for outstanding public transportation

Courtesy of Knoxville Area Transit

KNOXVILLE - The American Public Transportation Association recognized Knoxville Area Transit with the 2017 Outstanding Public Transportation System Achievement Award for Small Transit Systems on Wednesday.

The award looks at the last three years and analyzes different elements of transit services including safety and operations, according to a release from Knoxville Area Transit.

"I am so incredibly proud of this team and all that they have accomplished in the past three years," KAT Director of Transit Dawn Distler said. "They have worked so hard, and it is exciting to see their work recognized at a national level."

Some of the criteria KAT was evaluated on were cross training, combining departments to improve efficiency, a 20 percent reduction in preventable accidents and reducing their with workers compensation claims by half, according to the release.

RELATED: KAT introduces free Wi-Fi on buses and trolleys

KAT plans to have a celebration for the award later this year, recognizing and thanking employees and the community.

APTA president and CEO congratulated Knoxville on the reward.

"Knoxville Area Transit has demonstrated that it is a leader in the public transportation industry and a role model for other public transit systems," APTA CEO Richard A. White said in the release.

© 2017 WBIR.COM