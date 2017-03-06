A new ornament from Joy to the World Collectibles features the Mighty Wurlitzer from the Tennessee Theatre. Ornament on sale at the box office.

KNOXVILLE, TENN. - East Tennessee may be waiting for spring, but at Knoxville-based Joy to the World Collectibles, they're already introducing Christmas ornaments.

Their latest offering is a replica of the Tennessee Theatre's Mighty Wurlitzer organ. Proceed from the sale of the ornaments go toward the restoration of the Tennessee Theatre sign.

In 2016, Joy to the World introduced an ornament inspired by the Tennessee Theatre marquee. That ornament quickly became a hot commodity as they began to sell out in anticipation of a restoration project on the sign. Money from the 2016 ornament also went toward the restoration project.

Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock introduced the latest ornament inspired by the theater on Monday. The ornament is a replica of the famous Mighty Wurlitzer organ, which is played before each event at the Tennessee Theatre. The introduction of the ornament coincided with the Mighty Musical Monday event, a free concert at noon on the first Monday of each month.

The theater will sell the ornaments at the box office and online (note: online sales are for shipping only).

