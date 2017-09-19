Knoxville begins recoding process

The city of Knoxville is working to recode the city's zoning for the first time in half a century. Map courtesy recodeknoxville.com. (Photo: Erickson, Melissa)

Knoxville leaders are starting the process to re-code the city for the first time in half a century.

The Knoxville-Knox County Metropolitan Planning Commission held a public meeting Tuesday night to present the findings from a review of the current code and highlighted changes to current regulations.

City officials say the current zoning was written for a post-World War II suburban style, but now Knoxville is moving toward mixed-use development that combines retail and residential.

The city says the process will allow the city to adopt "modern standards that will support continued development and redevelopment."

The city has created a website recodeknoxville.com, where you can read more about the project. The website includes an interactive map of the current zoning. You can type in a specific address to see the zoning in your area.

