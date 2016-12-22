Knoxville boy receives Christmas cards from around the globe

Eddie Graham has received more than 300 Christmas cards.

KNOXVILLE - A daily trip to the mailbox has turned into quite the adventure for one 11-year-old Knoxville boy.

In just two weeks, Eddie Graham as received more than 300 Christmas cards.

“Dear Eddie, Merry Christmas and God bless you, from Chicago, Illinois,” said Eddie Graham as he read one of the dozen delivered to his doorstep Wednesday.

It all started with an idea from his mother, after they received a holiday business card in the mail.

“He opened up the card and started smiling,” said Jennifer Graham.

Normally, Eddie received a Christmas card from his uncle until he passed away this year.

“I knew Jeff wouldn’t be around this year to give us one,” said Graham.

So she took to Facebook, sharing about their loss, and how hard Eddie had worked to care for her when she’s been sick.

Her post was shared across social media, and within days, the letters began arriving.

"Hi Eddie, I heard you like Christmas a lot. I like Christmas, too,” read Eddie.

Each one, comes from strangers who’ve taken the time to send greetings. A few have even come from the other side of the world.

“New Zealand, Chicago, Ohio and Australia,” said Eddie. Several well-wishers even sent gifts; a handmade necklace from a “retired elf," gift cards and vintage Olympic pins.

Eddie is overwhelmed by the love, and his mom is grateful for all the secret Santas who’ve made him have the best Christmas ever.



"It makes me feel good,” said Graham. “Everything is appreciated. Every card is received with the love it took to send it.”

As of Wednesday, Dec. 21, Eddie has received 316 cards.

If you would like to send some Christmas cheer his way you can send your letters to this address.

EDDIE GRAHAM

1415 NOLAN AVENUE

KNOXVILLE, TN

37921