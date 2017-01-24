Knoxville brewery capitalizes on new high gravity beer law

(Photo: Martina Kovacova, Custom)

KNOXVILLE - Shulz Brau Brewing Company announced a new beer that is its first beer with a higher alcohol by volume than the previous state limit.

As of Jan. 1, brewers in Tennessee can brew beer up to 10.1 percent ABV, or 8 percent by weight without seeking a license through the Alcoholic Beverage Commission. Previous state law limited brewing to 6.3 percent ABV, or 5 percent by weight.

Shulz Brau will release a new high gravity beer named Doppelbock on Thursday.

To commemorate the release of the Doppelbock, the Cubish Food Truck will serve Schnitzel at Shulz Brau on Thurday evening.

Shulz Brau Brewing Company is located at 126 Bernard Avenue in Knoxville.

