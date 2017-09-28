Knoxville building 11 miles of new greenways and trails

KNOXVILLE - As the leaves change colors and fall temperatures settle in, the city of Knoxville is making it easier for people to spend more time outside enjoying nature.

Construction has started on more than 11 miles of new greenways all around the city, connecting neighborhoods and parks with bike and walking trails.

"More access to more people is really key for the city of Knoxville," said Knoxville City Council Member At Large George Wallace. "I think it's part of our culture here to have greenways and we're becoming known for that."

The new additions will include a $1.3 million, 0.6 mile segment of the First Creek Greenway that will connect Fulton High School and Edgewood Park.

The project was funded through both a TDOT grant and the City of Knoxville.

"Our goal is to connect our parks and greenways but that's not always as easy as it seems," said Tim Hester, the Parks and Greenways Coordinator for the city. "These greenways provide an opportunity for people to get off the beaten path just a little bit and away the roads. Part of it had to go on city streets as a side walk just to make the connection to the areas that we want to connect to."

Other additions include a 0.9 mile extension of the Northwest Greenway and a 0.3 mile extension of the Loves Creek Greenway from Buffat Mill Road to Millertown Pike.

