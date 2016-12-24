Knoxville burglary results in death of suspect

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville police are investigating a burglary that resulted in the death of the suspect.

At 8:15 p.m. Friday night, officers received a 911 call from two males in a fight with a burglary suspect after they caught the suspect breaking into an apartment.

After attempting to discard a duffel bag of stolen items, the suspect attacked the males in front of the building on the 1200 block of Laurel Avenue. When officers arrived at 8:19 p.m., the males were continuing to struggle with the suspect on the ground.

The suspect continued to resist as officers attempted to place him into custody.

Once detained, the man began experiencing physical distress. He was then transported to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say multiple stolen items and identifications were recovered from the suspect and the duffel bag.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.

(© 2016 WBIR)