Knoxville celebration honors the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Greater Warner AME Zion Church hosts Martin Luther King Junior Day celebration.

On Monday, the nation set aside the day to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., and that included celebrations across East Tennessee.

The parade, off of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in East Knoxville, drew hundreds. It started at Tabernacle Baptist Church on MLK Avenue, and finished at Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church, where a service was held in Dr. King's honor.

Reverend Harold Middlebrook, a Civil Rights activist, delivered the opening prayer. Middlebrook worked alongside Dr. King as a member of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and was in Memphis at the Lorraine Motel where King was assassinated.

Middlebrook said while progress has been made, there is still a lot of work yet to do.

"The struggle is not over. The victory is not won. We still have people that need health care, we still have children that are going to bed hungry," he said.

Middlebrook has dedicated his life to carrying on King's dream so that people can stand along the parade route and celebrate.

"Dr. King did a lot. He put his life on the line and all we have to do is come and appreciate what he did for us," Melvin Arnett said as he watched the parade.

"It's very important that our children know that someone cared about them, someone had the courage to step up and say something has to change," Lovie Wade-Dodson added.

As Middlebrook quoted King in his opening prayer, reminded the audience of his call to action.

"Grant that we might be challenged today to pick up the torch and run."

This is Knoxville's 35th Annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration.

