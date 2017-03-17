Knoxville Center, Greeneville JC Penney closing

KNOXVILLE - Three Tennessee J.C. Penney locations will close, including the store at Knoxville Center Mall, the company announced in a press release.

The other Tennessee locations are in Greeneville and Union City. J.C. Penney did not release an exact date that the stores will lose.

In total the company will be closing 138 stores and one supply chain facility. J.C. Penney says the move is part of a "continuing effort to advance sustainable growth and long-term proficability."

Five-thousands jobs will be impacted nationwide by the closures. The company says most of those cuts will occur in June. The release says that most affected stores will start the liquidation process on April 17.

J.C. Penney says it is working to relocate "esteemed leaders" to other positions within the company. It also says it will provide outplacement support services for eligible employees who are leaving the company.

