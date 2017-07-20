Knoxville church starts program to combat opioid epidemic

Transformation 180 was created to help those trying to beat drug addiction in the community. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - A Knoxville church has started a program to help drug addicts and their families.

The Buffat Heights Baptist Church on Mill Road gave a presentation Thursday morning to community leaders, other pastors, and counselors.

David Elkins, Transformation 180 coordinator, said his church has been praying about the opioid problem for a while.

"We've had two overdoses this year, out of this church -- deaths, and we just really feel like it's not a physical problem but a spiritual problem," Elkins said.

He said it's time for the church to get more intentional about helping the community with its increasing addiction.

The church created a structured program that offers 12 steps and character change to combat the situation.

