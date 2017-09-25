Knoxville churches review safety policies after Antioch shooting

KNOXVILLE - A television with more than a dozen camera angles sits monitored all day, every day inside Central Baptist Church in Bearden.

"These are for our security so that we can monitor what’s going outside so that we can see what’s taking place," said Gary Schmieder, administrator Central Baptist. "It gives us a good view of the people parking in the parking lot and coming into our facilities."

After the 2008 shooting at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Knoxville, Central Baptist invested in safety.

Armed police officers stand guard outside the church on Sundays, 16 security cameras throughout the building keep watch night and day, and ushers at every door monitor who comes into the facility.

After a shooting at a Middle Tennessee church on Sunday killed one person and injured several others, churches are again reviewing their own safety policies.

"We want to be a friendly church, but at the same time we want to have officer presence that can deal with any particular situation that could become volatile," Schmieder said.

The church had also been talking about holding an active shooter training drill. After the most recent tragedy, the need became more urgent.

"We want to be prepared if we have an emergency situation in our building on a Sunday morning," Schmieder said. "We are working out a plan to have a drill."

Between 800 and 1,000 people attended services at Central Baptist Bearden every week.

For smaller churches, the need to provide security has fallen on some parishioners.

"A few years ago when there was a shooting on Kingston Pike at one of the churches, the church members decided to begin to do some things here to keep our congregation safe," said Luckey Steele, the pastor at City View Baptist Church. "We don’t have a lot of money to send people off for training so we depend on people that have that knowledge to help us."

Former police officers now provide training to other members of the church, ensuring safety procedures are current.

Steele said Knoxville Police recently used the church to train for an active shooter situation.

"They did a rescue, hostage sort of thing in the sanctuary just like what would’ve happened in the church in Nashville," Steele said. "There’s evil out there, we know this, and something bad can happen anywhere."

