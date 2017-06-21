Knoxville city council approves company installing new LED street lights

KNOXVILLE - City Council voted Tuesday to approve a contract to retrofit Knoxville's nearly 30 thousand streetlights with light-emitting diodes.

The project is expected to set the city on a path to save $2 million a year while greatly reducing carbon emissions, according to the City of Knoxville.

Mayor Madeline Rogero proposed the project in her 2017-18 budget.

MORE: Mayor Rogero is among a group of at least 86 "Climate Mayors" who have signed a statement expressing their commitment to the Paris climate deal.

“Our streetlights are one of City government’s largest energy users, accounting for nearly 40 percent of our total municipal electricity consumption,” the Mayor said.

The Mayor's Office said council approved a $9,548,215 contract with Siemens to perform turn-key design and installation services for the new LED lights.

Siemens hopes to install the lights in late 2017 or early 2018. According to the contract terms, all work is expected to be complete by June 30, 2019.

The city said there will be multiple opportunities through public meetings and the demonstration installation for local residents and businesses to review and comment on the new proposed lighting. The City will post updates online at www.knoxvilletn.gov/LED and WBIR 10News will post updates online and on-air.

