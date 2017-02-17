City council candidates can now pick up nominating petitions

City of Knoxville official seal (Photo: City of Knoxville)

Potential candidates who want to run for Knoxville City Council can now take the first step in their campaign.

Friday was the first day candidates could pick up nominating petitions from the Knox County Election Commission. Leaders there said it was a busy first day with 10 people taking out petitions.

Elections will be held for five district seats in August. The current council members in those districts - Nick Pavlis in the 1st District, Duane Grieve in the 2nd District, Brenda Palmer in the 3rd District, Nick Della Volpe in the 4th District and Daniel T. Brown in the 6th District - are all term-limited and can't run for re-election.

Candidates for the 5th District and the three at-large seats run in a different election cycle. Those seats, along with Mayor and City Judge, will be on the ballot in 2019.

RELATED: Rogero urging participation in 2017 city elections

Those wanting to run for a council seat must return their nominating petition with the signatures of at least 25 registered voters by May 18.

The primary election is Aug. 29. Early voting begins Aug. 9.

Those who took out nominating petitions on the first day include:

David Gillette: 6th District 6

Shawnee Rios: 6th District

Michael Covington: 6th District

Andrew Wilson: 1st District

Wayne Christensen: 2nd District

Andrew Roberto: 2nd District

Lauren Rider: 4th District

David Williams: 2nd District

James Corcoran: 3rd District

Jody Mullins: 3rd District

You can find more information about the 2017 city election cycle, registering to vote and which City Council district you live in at knoxvilletn.gov/election.

(© 2017 WBIR)