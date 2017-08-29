Knoxville City Council to consider public art, short-term rentals and dock repairs

The Knoxville City Council is considering a proposal to commission this sculpture from artist John Medwedeff. Photo courtesy city of Knoxville.

The Knoxville City Council will consider several funding projects at its meeting Tuesday night, including a $60,000 sculpture to be placed outside the State Street parking garage.

The sculpture, which would be commissioned from artist John Medwedoff, would be placed outside the main entrance of the garage. The funding for the sculpture would come from money allocated to the Public Arts Committee for purchasing public art in the city.

The council will also consider on first reading an ordinance to regulate short-term rentals through companies like Airbnb.

The ordinance would require owners to obtain a permit, pay taxes and fees like hotels and only rent out a property in which the owner lives.

The city has held a series of workshops on the proposal over the past several months.

Residents weigh pros and cons of short-term rentals at city workshop

Council members will also vote on repairs to the public docks on Volunteer Landing near Calhoun's on the River. The docks were damaged when a boat hit them earlier this year.

The council will vote to authorize the mayor to accept a $350,000 grant from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to replace the docks.

