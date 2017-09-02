Knoxville City Council to decide how to break District 4 tie

(Photo: Pylipow, Katie)

Knoxville City Council will meet Wednesday to decide who will be moving forward in the race for the District 4 seat.

Candidate Lauren Rider collected the most votes in the district four primary race with 889 votes, but candidates Amelia Parker and Harry Tindell tied for second place with 488 votes each.

Only the top two candidates in each district move from the primary election to the general election in November.

According to Vice Mayor Duane Grieve, Knoxville City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to decide how to break the tie.

Grieve said each candidate will give a five minute presentation.

© 2017 WBIR.COM