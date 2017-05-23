Knoxville city leaders pass $350 million budget

The Knoxville City Council approved a budget of $353.8 million Tuesday evening.

The budget for 2017-2018 is a 16.9 percent increase over the 2016-2017 budget.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero said there would be no property tax increase.

She also explained the budget growth comes from an increase in revenue, a capital bond issues and strategic investment of a portion of the City's fund balance.

Some of the budget would go towards switching the city's nearly 30,000 streetlights to LED technology.

It would also provide funding for other projects, including adding two floors to the State Street Parking Garage, creating a new affordable housing fund, $1.7 million investment in the Urban Wilderness Corridor in South Knoxville, and quadrupling the city's budget for new sidewalk construction.

You can find more information about Knoxville's 2017-2018 budget here.

