Knoxville community learning how they can help immigrants counting on DACA

"Such an open ended circumvention of immigration laws was an unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch."



Those are the words U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions used to put an end to DACA in September when President Trump announced a six month grace period to iron out a plan to decide the future of the program.



At Fulton High School people in Knoxville met at a forum hosted by Knoxville League of Women Voters Thursday night to find out what they can do to stand up for area immigrants.



"Now is an important time because of the time limit the Trump administration has put on Congress,” said De Ann Pendry with Allies of Knoxville’s Immigrant Neighbors.



Many are counting on the Bridge Act which is backed by Sen. Lindsey Graham and five cosponsors. The bill keeps DACA recipients from being deported.



For those counting on action, this isn't an easy waiting period.



"Very frustrated, disappointed, disillusioned,” said Pendry.



West High School Senior John Martinez is putting his energy into being an entrepreneur.



"I'm not going to stop being successful because of one decision,” said Martinez.



Martinez was born in Mexico and came to the U.S. when he was three. DACA has kept him here legally, but now the future is uncertain and it's made for some tough conversations.



"I’ve had to explain to a lot of friends and people around me what my situation is. Talking about spring break and senior trips and I have to explain to them that I can't leave,” he said.



The Center for American Progress said ending DACA would cost Tennessee almost $350 million in gross domestic product.

Still, Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander is backing Trump's plan, saying it "enhances immigration enforcement and security measures."



For now Martinez will just have to wait to see if he gets a chance here in America.



"I want to be my own boss," he said.

People at Thursday's forum said they're going to be calling on Sens. Alexander and Bob Corker to push for the Bridge Act.

