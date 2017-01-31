Knoxville council approves TIF for new Gay Street development

Hatcher-Hill Properties plans to build a mixed-use development on Gay Street between Chivo's and Mast General Store that will house residential condominiums and retail space. (Photo: Google Street View)

Knoxville city leaders approved a $4.5 million tax increment financing plan for a new mixed-use development downtown during the city council meeting Tuesday night.

Hatcher-Hill Properties plans to construct a new building on Gay Street between Mast General Store and Chivo's with 88 residential condominiums and 10,000 square feet of retail space. The development would also house a two-level parking garage under the building.

The property is currently a parking lot.

Also during Tuesday's meeting, council members voted down a proposed amendment to the city's beer and church buildings ordinance that would have restored the 300-foot distance requirement for some businesses located near churches.

The council repealed the ordinance in November. The amendment council considered on Tuesday was proposed by Councilman Nick Della Volpe, and would have restored the distance requirement for churches that are not located in commercial zones.

The amendment failed on a 6-3 vote.

