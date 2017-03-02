Knoxville couples hopes appearance on HGTV show brings people to Sevier Co.

Matt and Angie Lousteau live in West Knoxville with their three kids. On March 18, their family will appear on the HGTV show Log Cabin Living.

The Lousteaus will be sharing their journey as they searched for property near the Smokies just two weeks before the wildfires.

Sometime last year, the Lousteaus started looking for a place for their family to unplug.

"Try to create some more natural memories instead of sitting at home on tablets all day," said Matt Lousteau.

The Lousteaus also have family that come in from other states that love to visit the mountains.

Their realtor Kelly O'Connor who works for Caldwell Banker heard about the show, and they signed up.

The couple looked at three properties as part of the show. One property was way up in the mountains of Pigeon Forge. The others were in Wears Valley and on Douglas Lake.

At that time, smoke from the Neddy Moutnain fire in Cocke County was making it difficult for crews to film in some of the higher spots.

"We had these stunning views but we couldn’t really see them," said Angela Lousteau,

Filming wrapped up, and the couple made their choice. Two weeks later, they learned one of the properties burned down after the Chimney Tops 2 fire spread out of control.

“We started looking at the maps when everyone had started looking at what had been destroyed once you could get in there," said Angela.

When their episode airs, the Loutsteau's and their realtor hope it brings awareness to the Smokies and encourages people to visit.

“We still enjoy and visit all the same places we did before the fires. We took the kids up to Ober a few weekends ago just to let them see everyone skiing," said Matt.

"And it’s still there so I hope that people will come visit and see how great it still is," said O'Connor.

The Lousteaus will appear on Log Cabin Living March 18th at 11 p.m.

