Knoxville elementary students experience nature hands-on

WALLAND - Students from Knoxville elementary schools were able to experience the natural world surrounding them as part of the Nature Explorers Camp Thursday afternoon.

The students enjoyed the outdoors with fishing, snorkeling and swimming in the Little River in Walland.

Teachers hope the hands-on learning experience will peak their interest in the natural world and in environmental science.

"It's just like watching this, this you know, spark to life," said Alex Wyss from the Nature Conservancy. "There's something innate in these children that they're just fascinated by nature."

Experts say that area has about 80 species of fish. Students at the camp were thrilled to encounter some of the aquatic creatures.

"Any kind of animal is in the water. They're very fun to catch and put back into the water," said student Yuridia Martines. "There's some bigger fish, but they're harder to catch. They're in the deeper side."

Teachers say this will give younger students a new perspective of the natural world.

The two-week camp wraps up Friday afternoon.

