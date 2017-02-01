Knoxville faith leaders rally to support immigrants and regfugees

Inside a North Knoxville sanctuary people from different backgrounds came together to say a prayer for refugees and immigrants across the world after President Trump's executive order barring refugees and people from seven Middle Eastern countries.



It's just the latest show of support in recent days in East Tennessee.

People have rallied, marched, even bought food -- all as a way of helping the region's immigrant community. From shopping at Yassin's Falafel House to a march on Market Square.



"It's a reflection of the best in our nature as Americans,” said organizer David Linge.



Linge helped organize the Circle of Welcome at St. James Episcopal Church. He hopes the event’s message -- and unrest across the country -- will make national leaders take action.



"The question now is President Trump going to recognize what's happening? That millions of people are protesting and being forced to resist the hateful scapegoating that this administration is involved in,” said Linge.



Last Friday Trump signed the order -- sparking protests after people traveling from those banned countries were detained at airports across the US. For immigrants in Knoxville this is a time of stress, but they're thankful for support in the community.



"I feel immensely grateful of the support and I think it's very much needed,” said immigrant Kukuly Uriarte.



"There are 750,000 young people that are now able to go to work go to college. They're all contributing to the economy,” said University of Tennessee Anthropolgy professor Dr. De Ann Pendry.



"They work hard, pay taxes, they buy homes,” said immigrant Eliza Sanchez.



For children of immigrants this is also a time of worry for what might happen to their parents, even though their belief in the American dream is steadfast.



"It scares me that I won't be able to accomplish my big dreams here. I want to be a cop, I want to help people,” said Lily Sanchez.

