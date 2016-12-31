Knoxville family tied to New Year's Eve tradition

For more than a century, the annual ball drop in Time Square has welcomed a new year. It's a tradition that is known around the world. However, the man behind the spectacle still remains somewhat of a secret.

For one Knoxville family, the ball drop doesn't just signify the start of new year. It's also a reflection of their family's history. The Palmer family watches from home remembering someone special.

"We make sure every year, even if everyone else around me goes to bed, I stay up for it because it's Grandpa," Cheryl Price said remembering her great grandfather Walter Palmer.

He was the New York Times chief electrical engineer and the man behind the ball.

"Although they have made some wonderful technological changes to the ball, the concept is still his," Walter's grandson, Warren Palmer said.

Walter Palmer was hired by New York Times publisher Adolf Ochs, who got his newspaper start in Knoxville, and was set out on a new challenge.

"Adolf Ochs called my grandfather into his office and asked him if he couldn't come up with something special and spectacular that would draw people to Times Square," Warren explained.

Palmer drew up the original design that would become Time Square's New Years ball. While his creation took hold of audiences around the world, his name flew under the radar.

Years later, Palmer even wrote to CBS's Gary Moore Show to let them in on his invention. While nothing came of Palmer's letter, it serves as proof to the family and links them to New York's most widely known celebration.

"It has turned into quite a cultural tradition," Warren said. "Probably far exceeding what my grandfather ever thought that it would turn into being."

Walter Palmer was not from Knoxville. He was born in Brooklyn and spent his life in that area. Warren and his family moved to Knoxville years later.