Knoxville Fire Department sending rescue crew to Texas

Aug. 28, 2017: The Knoxville Fire Department is sending a swift water rescue team to assist with emergency operations in Texas.

The Knoxville Fire Department is sending a swift water rescue team and equipment to help with emergency operations in Texas as the state deals with flooding and damage from Hurricane Harvey.

A crew of six firefighters will leave from Knoxville Wednesday morning. They will first head to TEMA headquarters in Nashville, and then to Texas for an eight day deployment. 

Fire Chief Stan Sharp said they received a request to send a swift water team to help with water rescues. 

