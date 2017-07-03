WBIR
Knoxville Fire Department's Hawaiian Salsa

WBIR 5:49 PM. EDT July 03, 2017

Hawaiian Salsa  
 
Ingredients:
2 Tbs. Rice Wine Vinegar
1 tsp. Olive Oil
½ t spoon sugar
1 large cucumber peeled and seeded
6 oz. Pineapple diced
1 Tbs. chopped Cilantro
1 Tbs. Sriracha Hot Sauce
1 Tbs. Lemon Zest 
 

