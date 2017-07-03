Close Knoxville Fire Department's Hawaiian Salsa WBIR 5:49 PM. EDT July 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Hawaiian Salsa Ingredients: 2 Tbs. Rice Wine Vinegar 1 tsp. Olive Oil ½ t spoon sugar 1 large cucumber peeled and seeded 6 oz. Pineapple diced 1 Tbs. chopped Cilantro 1 Tbs. Sriracha Hot Sauce 1 Tbs. Lemon Zest © 2017 WBIR.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Newport Animal Shelter likely to close Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor Newport animal shelter could close Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter Search continues for escaped inmates Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions More Stories Is it legal to shoot fireworks where I live? Jul. 3, 2017, 5:21 p.m. Competing documents complicate state efforts to… Jul. 3, 2017, 1:22 p.m. McMinn Co. couple & 2 kids killed in Georgia plane crash Jul. 1, 2017, 8:12 p.m.
