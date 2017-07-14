KFD: Carelessly discarded cigarette sparked Bell Walker's Crossing Apartment fire

June 21st fire at Bell Walker's Crossing Apartments (Photo: WBIR)

WEST KNOXVILLE - Knoxville fire officials have said a carelessly discarded cigarette started a fire at the Bell Walker's Crossing Apartments in June.





At around 10 a.m. on June 21, a fire started on a balcony on the third floor. Four units were destroyed by the fire and the remaining units suffered smoke and water damage.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fire that engulfed Knoxville apartment building was likely an accident

All residents from the twenty-four unit building were displaced. Investigators said no injuries were reported.

The Knoxville Fire Department said flames spread from the balcony, up the wall and into the attic of the building. A maintenance worker entered the burning unit and tried to extinguish the fire on the balcony, but he did not realize it had spread to the attic.

MORE: Apartment building residents salvage what they can after fire

This isn't the first time a fire has broken out at Bell Walker's Crossing. Back in 2012, a "careless smoker" was to blame for a fire that forced 35 people to move out of their apartments.

© 2017 WBIR.COM