Knoxville Fire Dept. services honored through barbecue

Ten years ago, one man fell over 20 feet from a ladder and suffered severe trauma to his lower extremities. He was swiftly assisted by first responders from Knoxville Fire Dept.

Saturday afternoon, founder of the charity "Random Acts of Kindness," Larsen Jay, held a thank-you barbecue, remembering the service of KFD.

"It was the first responders that came and saved my life," Jay said. "So just to commemorate the fact that I'm still alive, and the other people doing a hard job, and a great service to our community, I just thought about throwing a barbecue luncheon as a thank you to the people who are out there everyday."





Dozens of first responders were honored for their service, being served up pulled pork, ribs, andouille sausage and, to cool off, slices of watermelon.

"Really early in my recovery, I shift my sense of success to significance, trying to help the community and get more involved since I got a second lease on life," Jay said.

Knox County mayor Tim Burchett tweeted a photo from the barbecue saying, "Shameless first responders appreciation cookout selfie with Larsen Jay. Thanks for supporting these men and women."

Shameless first responders appreciation cookout selfie with @LarsenJay. Thanks for supporting these men and women. pic.twitter.com/k2SLTgCRsV — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) July 29, 2017

