Knoxville hockey fans answer Preds and NHL trivia

Fans across the volunteer state get tested on their Smashville knowledge

Aaron Wright, WBIR 12:14 AM. EDT May 30, 2017

Game one of the Stanley Cup Final ended in a loss for the Nashville Predators. The Pittsburgh Penguins defended home ice with a 5 to 3 win.

During the game, fans across the volunteer state cheered on the team and answered some tough hockey trivia. 

Here’s the questions we asked – let us know how well you did!

  1. What year did the Preds play their first game? (1998-1999)
  2. How many players are on the ice at a time? (12)
  3. Preds defenseman PK Subban - what does P-K stand for? (Pernell Karl)
  4. In Detroit fans throw octopus on the ice - what do Preds fans throw? (Catfish)
  5. Stanley Cup is a best of how many games series? (7)
  6. Where is the 5 hole? (Between the goalie’s legs)
  7. What's the name of the machine that fixes the playing surface between periods? (Zamboni)

© 2017 WBIR.COM


