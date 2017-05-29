Nashville Predators players celebrate after an overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks in game three of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators won in overtime 3-2. (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports)

Game one of the Stanley Cup Final ended in a loss for the Nashville Predators. The Pittsburgh Penguins defended home ice with a 5 to 3 win.

During the game, fans across the volunteer state cheered on the team and answered some tough hockey trivia.

Here’s the questions we asked – let us know how well you did!

What year did the Preds play their first game? (1998-1999) How many players are on the ice at a time? (12) Preds defenseman PK Subban - what does P-K stand for? (Pernell Karl) In Detroit fans throw octopus on the ice - what do Preds fans throw? (Catfish) Stanley Cup is a best of how many games series? (7) Where is the 5 hole? (Between the goalie’s legs) What's the name of the machine that fixes the playing surface between periods? (Zamboni)

