Game one of the Stanley Cup Final ended in a loss for the Nashville Predators. The Pittsburgh Penguins defended home ice with a 5 to 3 win.
During the game, fans across the volunteer state cheered on the team and answered some tough hockey trivia.
Here’s the questions we asked – let us know how well you did!
- What year did the Preds play their first game? (1998-1999)
- How many players are on the ice at a time? (12)
- Preds defenseman PK Subban - what does P-K stand for? (Pernell Karl)
- In Detroit fans throw octopus on the ice - what do Preds fans throw? (Catfish)
- Stanley Cup is a best of how many games series? (7)
- Where is the 5 hole? (Between the goalie’s legs)
- What's the name of the machine that fixes the playing surface between periods? (Zamboni)
