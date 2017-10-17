Knoxville hosting international cybersecurity conference

KNOXVILLE - Security industry experts and tech researchers are in Knoxville this week for an international conference on cybersecurity.

The EDGE2017 Security Conference began Tuesday and continues Wednesday. It's being held at Knoxville Convention Center, and East Tennessee-based Sword & Shield Enterprise Security is serving as host.

The event is a chance for businesses to learn how to protect themselves. Industry professionals also can share what they're seeing in the field.

"A lot of these talks are going to be a deep dive into different technical topics related to security, so the biggest thing is insecurity, is trying to equip the people that work in that position every day, to do a better job, to be more informed and to have an edge or an advantage over the hackers," said John McNeely, Sword & Shield president.

Brandon Bruce, COO and co-founder of Cirrus Insight, is emceeing the conference.

Among those attending are Charlie Miller and Chris Valasek, the so-called "Jeep Hackers." They showed in 2015 how to remotely take over a Jeep's digital systems via the Internet.

Chrysler ended up recalling more than 1 million vehicles to make adjustments as a result.

