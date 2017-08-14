Knoxville leaders holding Unwanted Medication Collection

File photo (Photo: NBC)

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville is continuing its fight against the opioid epidemic.

On Saturday, August 26, Knoxville leaders will hold an Unwanted Medication Collection for people to properly dispose of old or unwanted prescription medications or over-the-counter medicines.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fountain City Food City parking lot, 4805 N. Broadway.

Medicines can be dropped off at this location only during the event. At all other times, Knox County residents can bring old or unused medicines to the Knoxville Police Department Safety Building at 800 Howard Baker Jr. Ave. The Safety Building is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This event is sponsored by the Knoxville Police Department, along with the Knox County and City of Knoxville Solid Waste Offices, the Knox County Health Department, and other members of the East Tennessee Regional Medication Collection Coalition.

