Knoxville leaders: Immigrants shouldn't fear police

Knoxville leaders are denouncing what they call a growing culture of fear tied to immigrants.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero and Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch said a fear of backlash or deportation has stopped some Knoxville immigrants from seeking help.

Both leaders made clear, although they do cooperate with federal immigration agents on certain programs, it is not the job of Knoxville Police to enforce immigration policy.

"We are not required to be ICE agents and we will not voluntarily be ICE agents, because our jobs is to keep our communities safe,” Rogero said. “And we cannot do that if people are afraid of calling us when something happens.”

The mayor presented a signed proclamation to officially declare Tuesday, March 21, 2017 a "Day of Immigration Action". As a descendent of Italian immigrants, she pointed to her own family history and said mayors across the country are sharing immigrant stories in hopes of reaffirming the country’s commitment to diversity and equal opportunity.

"The Germans came and the Irish came, and they faced the same intolerance and bigotry when they first came over, but yet they built Knoxville," Rogero said.

Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch said immigration law is a convoluted subject not easily understood by those who do not specialize in the topic.

“It would take a law degree to completely understand all the nuances of immigration law, which is why it’s specified to a specific organization to enforce it,” he said. “That’s their role.”

Rausch clarified local law enforcement officers are tasked with responding to criminal activities but not necessarily deporting immigrants or enforcing federal immigration policies.

The press conference came as a state bill moves through the Senate State and Local Government Committee that would prohibit any city, county or local agency from adopting a “sanctuary policy”.

The bill defines a sanctuary policy as any policy that prevents law enforcement from asking about citizenship status, interferes with a local agency's ability to report that status to federal officials, or hinders cooperation between local and federal governments to report illegal immigration status.

When WBIR 10News asked if Mayor Rogero would oppose that bill, she replied, “We would resist any requirements to make our police be the ICE agents."

Rogero said she is working with several immigrant and refugee organizations to help immigrants find employment. Recently the city hired two refugees and one immigrant from Iraq.

Several mayors in cities across the country also declared Tuesday a Day of Immigration Action.

