Lighting crew based out of Knoxville safe after Las Vegas shooting

Six crew members of a Knoxville-based stage lighting company are safe after 50 people were killed and more than 400 sent to the hospital in a shooting in Las Vegas.

Bandit Lites CEO Michael Strickland said the crew members were employees from the Nashville office branch. Stickland said he called them after the shooting and confirmed all of them were safe.

"They are still in lock down. They are shock," he said. " Assure people the entertainers and crew are all ok. Our prayers go out to those affected."

Las Vegas police are asking loved ones who are worried or still looking for family and friends in Las Vegas to call 1-866-535-5654.

