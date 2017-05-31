Courtesy of Scripps National Spelling Bee

WASHINGTON D.C. - A Knoxville girl is in the preliminary rounds of the National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.

Lydia Pulsinelli, 13, goes to West Valley Middle School.

The top 50 spellers will advance to the final rounds.

Her mom tells us she spelled both of her word correctly: "Ichneumon" and "neurosurgery."

Now they're waiting to learn how she did on the written test to see if she'll move to the finals.

The final rounds of the spelling bee will begin Thursday at 10 a.m. on ESPN2.

She has participated in plays at the Knoxville Children's Theatre.

There have been many folks to reach the National Spelling Bee such as Laurel Kuykendall Mullins of Caryville, Tenn. and Ned G. Andrews of Oliver Springs, Tenn.

