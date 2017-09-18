Knoxville looks to become hub for innovation

Innov865 week 2017 kicked off Monday. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Innov865 Week 2017 has kicked off in Knoxville.

The week-long series of events brings together startups, entrepreneurs, makers, investors, business leaders, students, and community leaders from across East Tennessee to celebrate and showcase Knoxville.

“Innov865 Week is our opportunity to highlight these diverse entrepreneurs who are putting Knoxville on the map as a hub for innovation," Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero said.

This year's week starts with Future865. The event will explore opportunities to help Knoxville leverage its assets to become the destination for entrepreneurs in the Southeast.

The week will also include educational panels, pitch competitions, investor roundtables, and social events. The signature event, Startup Day, is set for Thursday at the U.S. Cellular Stage at The Bijou Theatre.

Last year's Innov865 Week drew more than 1,400 people to Knoxville.

