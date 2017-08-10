Knoxville man dies after crash in Whitley County

Photo: file

WHITLEY COUNTY - A Knoxville man has died days after crashing into a home off Highway 25.

Mark Chambers, 63, died on Aug. 8, according to the Whitley County Sheriff's Department.

On Aug. 3, deputies said Chambers was traveling north on U.S. Highway 25 when his car left the roadway, went airborne, and crashed into an Emlyn community home.

No other vehicles were involved and nobody in the home was injured.

After the crash, Chambers was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, where he passed away on Aug. 8.

© 2017 WBIR.COM