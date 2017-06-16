Knoxville man was first to hear about Watergate break-in

Jun. 16, 2017 - John Stewart of Knoxville was director of communications for the DNC on June 17, 1972, when he received a 2:30 a.m. phone call about five burglars arrested at his Watergate office.

WBIR 8:59 PM. EDT June 16, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories