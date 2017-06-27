Knoxville Mayor encourages voter participation

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero talks to candidates and voters at the Knoxville Public Works Complex Tuesday. (Photo: Sean Franklin, WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero wants voters to let their voices be heard for the upcoming city council elections.

She’s hosting six Go Vote Knoxville meetings to increase voter turnout.

There’s one meeting per district.

Five of nine council members will be replaced, which Rogero says makes this election especially important. A record-breaking 31 people qualified to run in the various districts in the Aug. 29, primary.

Rogero wants to give voters a chance to get to know their candidates and make informed decisions.

“It’s my interest that people get out and know who the candidates are and that they participate in selecting really the direction of our city for the next four years," Rogero said.

Each meeting is from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The 1st District meets July 10 at the South Knoxville Community Center on Maryville Pike.

The 2nd District meets on Monday July 17 at the Deane Hill Recreation Center on Deane Hill Drive.

The 4th District meets on July 20 at the Milton Roberts Recreation Center on Asheville Highway.

The 3rd District meets July 24 at the Cumberland Estates Recreation Center on Silverhill Drive.

The 6th District meets July 25 on John T. O'Connor Senior Center on Winona St.

The 5th District meets Sept. 7 at the Christenberry Community Center on Oglewood Avenue.

City officials are keeping track of the voter participation and will recognize the district with the most after the elections are finished.

