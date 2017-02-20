Knoxville mayor to host town hall meeting to discuss health care

Madeline Rogero

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero is holding a town hall meeting this week to discuss access to health care.

A panel of health care experts will attend Thursday’s meeting from 6-8 p.m. at Whittle Springs Middle School.

“This is not a partisan issue or a partisan meeting, nor is it a rally or protest,” Mayor Rogero said. “It is a chance for the public to express their concerns and hear from experts about the future of affordable health care.”

Reservations are not required to attend Thursday’s meeting, but anyone going to the meeting can RSVP to the event on Facebook. The event is free.

Panelists at Thursday’s town hall meeting:

· Jerry Askew, Vice President of External Relations, Tennova Healthcare

· Dr. Carole Myers, Associate Professor of Public Health, University of Tennessee College of Nursing

· Matthew C. Harris, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, Haslam College of Business, University of Tennessee

· Richard Henighan, Nurse Practitioner and advocate for Tennessee Health Care Coalition

· Michael Holtz, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

The League of Women Voters of Knoxville/Knox County will facilitate the meeting. Other sponsors include the Tennessee Health Care Campaign, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, the Tennessee Disability Coalition, the Tennessee Justice Center and the National Association of Social Workers.

Go to the city of Knoxville’s website for more information.

