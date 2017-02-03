Knoxville native Dale Dickey has plum role in Super Bowl Commercial

KNOXVILLE, TENN. - Knoxville native Dale Dickey is one of the hardest working actresses in Hollywood yet she still finds time to visit her home.

Fans have been following her career from appearances on television shows like My Name is Earl to True Blood and in movies like Super 8, Iron Man and the Academy award nominated Hell or High Water.

Recently, Dickey joined Russell and Beth to talk about some of her latest projects including a role in a Mercedes commercial that will air during Super Bowl LI. The commercial is directed by the legendary Coen Brothers, known for movies like True Grit, Fargo, and O Brother, Where Art Thou.



As the only female member of the commercial, Dickey swoons over Peter Fonda in a commercial that pays tribute to the actor's famous film, Easy Rider.



Dickey admits her favorite part of being in the commercial was sitting in the dressing room listening to Fonda share some of his stories.

Despite her numerous television and film roles, the busy actress still manages to get back to Knoxville to visit family and friends when she can. She continues to help raise money for the University of Tennessee drama department where she attended college.

