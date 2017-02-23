Knoxville News Sentinel Auto Show set for Feb. 24-26 at Knoxville Convention Center

The Knoxville News Sentinel Auto show Feb. 24-26, 2017 Knoxville Convention Center knoxautoshow.com

KNOXVILLE, TENN. - The Knoxville Convention center will welcome thousands of car enthusiasts during the Knoxville News Sentinel Auto show.

The auto show has been around for nearly 3 decades and will include local dealerships offering car brands like BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Fiat, Honda, Hyundai, GMC, Jeep, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Smart, Subaru, and Toyota.

The auto show will also allow visitors to get in behind the wheel for a test drive during the 2017 Ride and Drive presented by Toyota and Lexus.

Hours:

Feb. 24 & 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 26 from Noon to 6 p.m.

Location:

Knoxville Convention Center



The News Sentinel will also be giving away daily prizes including $5,000 and a 60" Smart TV.





(© 2017 WBIR)