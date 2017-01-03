Bed bug on sheets (Photo: Orkin Pest Control)

Knoxville has once again been named one of the worst cities in the country for bed bugs, according to Orkin Pest Control.

The company's 2017 Top 50 Bed Bug Cities list ranked Knoxville at 21, up three spots from last year's ranking and up 13 spots from where the city was in 2015.

Orkin said it comes up with the ranking based on treatment data from the metro areas where it performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2015 to November 30, 2016.

This year, Baltimore jumped nine spots to take the top ranking, followed by Washington, D.C., Chicago, and New York.

Nashville also made the list again ranked at 23 and Asheville came in at 25.

Two Kentucky cities also ranked in the top 50: Lexington and Louisville.

Orkin said it is important to remember that bed bugs are not necessarily a sign of uncleanliness. They have been found in million dollar homes and hotels, movie theaters, schools and in public transit in all 50 states.

Below is the list of the cities in the top 10: