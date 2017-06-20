Knoxville parents sound off on Colorado plan to keep cell phones away from kids

A Colorado medical expert is sending out a warning -- pushing to keep cell phones out of the hands of any child under the age of 13.

At one and a half years old, baby Joe isn’t getting much screen time. His parents say there's a time and place for cell phones.

His mom Dee Dee Brownlee works in an elementary school and sees the impact they're making.



"I was talking to a little girl and her phone made some noise she said, 'Oh it's reminding me when my game can be upgraded,'” Brownlee said.



Anesthesiologist Timothy Farnum is part of a petition called Preservation of Natural Childhood. The measure would keep phones out of the hands of anyone under the age of 13 in Colorado.



"Most adults don't have any idea how detrimental the smart phones are to children on all levels,” Farnum said. "Social, physical, developmental stages -- they're having a lot of problems.”

Brownlee agrees cell phones aren't great, but said a ban isn't a good idea either.

"I think it's best to try and teach your child while they're still living under your roof how to responsibly use a cell phone,” Brownlee said.

She said parents need to set limits, and that starts with knowing your kids. Keep an eye out for red flags like dropping grades and sleeping in class, and don't let them charge their phone in their bedroom.

"That’s a time when they're in there by themselves... who knows who they're talking to or what they're doing,” Brownlee explained.



Brownlee believes when children are young and under your roof, parents can make an impact and set them on the right path. The group behind the petition would like to see the law take effect in January of 2019.

