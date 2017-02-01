(Photo: Wade, Madison)

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville Police are investigating a Tumblr Blog called "Creep | Creeper | Creepest" that shows pictures and videos of women's backsides as they walk around public places.

The content featured on the blog shows many photos and videos taken at West Town Mall in Knoxville.

According to a spokesperson with KPD, it looks like the person behind the blog is taking the photos and videos with a hidden camera, possibly a pen camera or button camera.

Investigators have not found any evidence of criminal wrongdoing at this time.

Police also said this case is unusual because it seems the person taking the photos and videos had no problem showing the faces of women on the blog.

Management at West Town Mall have since become aware of the situation and are working with authorities to assist in the investigation. They ask anyone with any questions about the investigation to contact KPD.

They released this statement to 10News: "West Town Mall is committed to providing a safe, quality shopping environment for our shoppers and our employees. We take several proactive security measures, including maintaining a 24-hour security patrol of our mall and surrounding parking lots."

Knoxville police are looking to serve whoever is behind the blog with papers to further investigate the originality of the posts and social media accounts used.

The blogger also has a Twitter and Instagram account.

Editor's note: WBIR has chosen not to provide a link to the blog in question to protect the privacy of the women involved.

