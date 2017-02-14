Knoxville police mourn loss of K-9 officer

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are mourning the loss of the K-9 Ammo, who passed away due to complications from a ruptured spleen.

KNOXVILLE - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are mourning the loss of a K-9 who passed away due to complications from a ruptured spleen.

KPD believes the K-9 named Ammo might have had ruptured his spleen due to cancer.

Ammo served the city from 2008-2016, when he retired.

KPD assigned Ammo Sgt. Nate Skellenger for most of his career as a dual purpose K-9. Ammo lived with Skellenger and his family at their home.

