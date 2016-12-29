Knoxville prepares for 2017 by sharing New Year's resolutions

People on Market Square put pen to white board to share their goals for 2017.

Only a few days are left in 2016 and people across Knoxville are making the most of it.

On Market Square you can almost feel 2016 ticking by. To help ring in 2017, 10News asked people to put pen to white board and share their new year's resolutions.



Spending time with the one's you love, treating them better and showing love are all top goals for 2017.



For students, improving their grades and trying new and being nicer to their classmates was a goal for many.

University of Tennessee students plan to expand their horizons and invest in new friendships.

And last but not least, many people hope to take control of their finances in 2017, by better managing their funds or making more in the New Year.

