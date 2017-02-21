Knoxville preparing for Affordable Care Act town hall meeting

Regardless of provider, people have questions about what ACA repeal means for their healthcare.

As leaders in Washington prepare to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, hundreds right here in Knoxville will meet this week to discuss just what that means for them.

Ahead of a forum Thursday night, panelists and organizers explain the meeting isn't going to be about politics, but a coming together of people seeking understanding.

Barbara Nicodeemus has private insurance, but like many Americans she wonders what losing the ACA will mean for her policy.

She reached out to the city of Knoxville with help in putting on an event to answer those questions.

Together with the League of Women Voters of Knoxville/Knox County a panel of area healthcare and business experts will take questions and help guide a conversation about the future of health care in America.

One impact that'll be readily felt in Knoxville is Humana pulling out of the healthcare exchange. According to Tennessee U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, more 40,000 people in Knoxville could be left with no healthcare coverage in 2018.

Through a statement Alexander said that action, "should light a fire under every member of Congress to work together to rescue Americans trapped in the failing Obamacare exchanges before they have no insurance options next year."

Michael Hotlz with the American Cancer Society Action Network said right now there are many more questions than answers about the future.

“What insurance possibilities, if any, might exist for people who've had cancer? Will I be part of a high risk pool? What does coverage in a high risk pool look like historically,” asked Holtz.

“Our Congress should tell us more and be more involved in letting us know what's going to happen,” said Nicodeemus.

Thursday's meeting is part of the Mayor's day of action - an effort to draw attention to the issue of affordable healthcare. Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero said it is not a partisan event, but a chance for people to learn about the future of healthcare.

The meeting will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at Whittle Springs Middle School.

