Knoxville ranked second best city for brunch by Travel and Leisure

Chef Matt Gallaher has cooked for the Haslam family and rock stars. Now he is back in Knoxville with his own restaurant called Knox Mason. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Pass the biscuits, please!

Travel and Leisure Magazine ranked Knoxville one of its favorite cities for brunch. Knoxville came in second, behind Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The magazine cited "a smattering" of local restaurants with "southern flair," including Knox Mason. The hyper-local spot is located on South Gay Street in Downtown Knoxville. It features produce, meat, eggs and more from East Tennessee-based farmers.

Travel and Leisure writers particularly like Knox Mason's house-churned butter, cornmeal griddle cakes, Tennessee bacon and sorghum syrup.

Charleston, Scottsdale, Ariz., and New Orleans rounded out the magazine's top five. You can read the full list here.

© 2017 WBIR.COM