Knoxville residents begin using new trash cans this week

KNOXVILLE - The City of Knoxville is asking residents to begin using their new trash cans this week.

Crews have delivered 60-thousand of the 95-gallon trash cans so far, and are continuing deliveries this week.

The cans are part of the city's new $2.9 million automated waste collection system. The new bins will be lifted into the garbage trucks with a mechanical arm, instead of by hand, similar to the way the city's recycling bin process works.

Officials say the day of your weekly trash pickup will not change with the new trash cans.

Anyone who has not received their new trash can by January 6 should call 311 to let the city know.

