Knoxville Salvation Army sends officers and volunteers with mobile kitchens to Texas

The Salvation Army's Knoxville Area Command sent 23 officers to one of the areas hardest hit by the storm: Beaumont, Texas.

The organization sent seven mobile kitchen units capable of feeding 1,500 people per day with 23 Salvation Army officers. The officers include Knoxville area commander Major David Worthy as well as Sevier County Corps officer Sarah Birks.

“We need help from our community to support the relief efforts,” Worthy said. "First and foremost we need the community’s prayers. After that, we ask the community to support the relief efforts financially."

Donations can be made online to helpsalvationarmy.org, by phone to 1-800-SAL-ARMY as well as by mail. People can also text STORM to 51555 to receive a donation link.

