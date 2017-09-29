Knoxville spends $500k for homeless courtyard, other improvements

The homeless population in Knoxville tends to congregate near the intersection of N. Broadway and W. Magnolia in North Knoxville. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - City leaders are working to manage Knoxville's homeless population.

The plan is to build a new courtyard near KARM and the Salvation Army on North Broadway.

"Oh it's a problem—it's challenging," Knoxville Senior Director of Public Works David Brace said.

Problems require solutions, and Knoxville's looking to solve what the city says is an ongoing issue—the homeless loitering near the intersection of North Broadway and West Magnolia.

"The homeless population...a number of those folks need services," said Brace. "There are a large number of homeless individuals and then others who have a tendency to prey on those individuals are convening in that area."

Brace said part of the solution is a half a million dollar investment to build a courtyard and create a safe space.

"They can have their things, can use a restroom right now, there's a lot of unsanitary conditions down there," said Brace.

But improvements won't just be something you see along what's become a busy and dangerous road.

Brace said the city hopes to help the homeless get back on their feet.

"They mayor's proposing funding to social workers to do direct outreach to try to hook up, connect individuals who are homeless...with the services that they need," Brace said.

Knox Area Rescue Ministries, or KARM, already has a courtyard, and Brace hopes the city will add to what's already been helpful to the homeless.

"Because right now folks aren't utilizing that courtyard. Some folks are, but some of the folks aren't," Brace said.

The second courtyard should clear the sidewalks because the location will be close to where most of the homeless congregate.

"The city can technically clear sidewalks," said Brace. "So you can't lay or sleep on sidewalks during the day. The challenge is if we don't have enough space—adequate space, somewhere else, then there's really no where to move those people to."

Brace wanted to thank KARM for all the work the faith-based non-profit has put in to help.

He expects construction to begin at the start of the new year.

