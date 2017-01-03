WBIR
Knoxville Symphony Orchestra provide musical background for classic film Wizard of Oz

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will perform the score to the 1939 classic film "The Wizard of Oz" during the News Sentinel Pops Series: Oz with Orchestra on January 7, 2017.

Oz with Orchestra provides live music by the KSO while a remastered version of "The Wizard of Oz" is projected on the big screen. James Fellenbaum will conduct the orchestra.

Oz with Orchestra is January 7, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium.

